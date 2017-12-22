10.685mn bales of cotton arrived in Pakistani ginner

Over 10.685 million bales of cotton have arrived in 2017-18 season at various ginneries in Pakistan, as on December 15, 2017, up 5.30 %compared to arrival of 10.147 million bales during the corresponding period of last season, according to the latest fortnightly report on cotton arrivals, released by Pakistan Cotton Ginners’ Association (PCGA).
In the major cotton producing province of Punjab, total cotton arrivals increased by 1.63 % year-on-year to 6.549 million bales, according to the report prepared by PCGA, in joint cooperation with All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) and the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA). While in Sindh province, cotton arrivals increased 11.70 % to 4.136 million bales as on December 15 during the ongoing cotton season 2017-18.
Of the total arrival of 10.685 million bales at various ginneries in Pakistan, 10.074 million bales were pressed by ginners, of which 9.062 million bales were sold, leaving an unsold stock of 1,011,614 bales with the ginners, as on December 15, according to the data.
The textile mills in Pakistan consumed 8.849 million bales, while another 213,630 bales of cotton were sold to exporters, according to the data. The Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) has not procured any bale of cotton so far, this season.
As of December 15, a total of 597 ginning factories were operational in Punjab compared to 359 ginneries that were operational during the same time last season. Similarly, 229 ginning units were operational in the Sindh region, compared to 161 operating units during the corresponding period last year.