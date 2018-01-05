11.18 million cotton bales reach ginneries this year

The arrival of cotton at ginning factories has gone up by 7.16 percent till January 1, 2018 compared to the corresponding period last year, disclosed a report here on January 3, 2018.
The fortnightly cotton arrival report was issued by the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA). It further revealed that seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 11,108,719 bales had reached ginneries across Pakistan as of December 31st ,2017 compared to 1,03,66,703 bales received by the ginning factories during the corresponding period last year.
According to the report, the ginneries in Punjab recorded arrival of 6,895,457 bales against the last year arrival of 6,617,646 bales showing an increase of merely 4.20 percent. Sindh ginneries recorded arrival of 4,213,262 bales while last year Sindh received 3,749,057 bales 12.38% more. Ginneries in Sindh recorded an increase of 12.38 % as compared to corresponding period last year.
Textile mills have bought 9,558,190 bales while exporters bought 214,710 bales . The total bales sold out so far were calculated at 9,772,900 bales . While 1,335,819 bales are lying unsold because some ginners are waiting for higher prices of cotton in the market. Multan received 2,75,308 bales with 5.16 % decrease than last year, Lodhran 155,238 bales with 16.43 % decrease, Khanewal 6,77,867 bales with an increase of 19.16 %, Muzaffargarh 3,37,733 bales with an increase of 5.12 %, Dera Ghazi Khan 421,475 with an increase of 26.83 %, Rajanpur 444,079 bales , 34 % increase, Layyah 2,88,895 bales with 5.86.% increase, Vehari 5,69,117 bales with 52.38 % increase and Sahiwal 2,64,329 bales with 27.38 % increase than last year.
Likewise, Pakpattan received 39,050 bales with 6.52 % decrease, Okara 15,775 bales-with 17.35 % short, Toba Tek Singh 1,69,466 bales with 9.22 % increase, Faisalabad 36,549 bales 0.33 % less than last year, Jhang 21,123 showing a decrease of 29.83 %, Mianwali 1,94,577 a decrease of 24.94 %, Bhakkar 83,755 with 35.88 % increase, Sargodha 7,293 (25.94 % decrease), Rahim Yar Khan 10,28,840 bales (7.38 % decrease), Bahawalpur 9,74,773 an increase of 3.90 %,and Bahawalnagar 8,90,215 bales ,a decrease of 17.96%.
In Sindh province: Hyderabad received 2,51,134 bales 10.64 % more than last year, Mirpur Khas (Thar) 2,20,717 bales 18.20 % less, Sangarh ,13,80,106 bales 12.56 % increase, Nawabshah 3,45,318 bales (5.92 % increase), Naushero Feroze 3,69,253 bales (9.92% increase), Khairpur 3,33,729 (16.49 % increase) Ghotki 3,80,938 (28.29 % increase),Sukkur 6, 02,205,(16.31 % increase), Dadu 65,918 -(54.77 % increase), Jamshoro 1,29,909 bales (17.85 % more) ,Badeen 17,335 bales 35.86 % less) and Baluchistan 1,16,700 bales (an increase of 52.45%). Total 609 ginning factories are operational in the country. Of them 446 in Punjab and 163 in Sindh.Total 13,35,819 bales are lying in unsold stock.