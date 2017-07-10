11 months exports of cotton yarn reached US$ 1.134 billion

According to the recorded figures, the cotton yarn exports for the first 11 months of the current fiscal year has reached worth US$ 1.134 billion exported during 11 months of last financial year (2016-17), this figure is presented in comparison to the recorded worth in the same session, last year. About 413,749 metric tons of cotton yarn worth US$ 1.134 billion was exported in the time between July-may 2016-17. This export of cotton yarn is lower at about 3.64% as compared to the exports in the last year.

On the other hand, the exports of cotton carded or combed was recorded with an increase of about 71.94% that reached at 239,000 USD as compared to the exports of worth 14,000USD in the same time period of last year. In last 11 months, about 237 metric tons of cotton carded or combed exported from the country as against the 143 metric tons of same period last year.