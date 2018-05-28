11th IGATEX Pakistan Exhibition 2018

IGATEX exhibition was held on 26th – 29th of April at Expo Center, Lahore. The event provides an opportunity for exhibitors to display and demonstrate their latest technology and product innovation. The event featured two day conference on technical textile, merchandising and supply chain illustrated by renowned speakers. Mr Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo, Mr. Gohar Ejaz, President ACIMIT (Mr Alessandro Zucchi) and Chairman APTMA were the chief guests attending the event. In the exhibition latest machinery, technology, tools, chemicals and equipment were displayed.

At the conference, Mr Ahmed Bakhsh Narejo said, “these are great opportunities for promoting growth in Pakistan’s industry and I am very pleased to be a part of this. IGATEX gives the industry in Pakistan the ability to make contacts and forge business ties around the world”.

IGATEX provided a platform to build strong relations within the textile industry. More than 500 exhibitors from 32 countries including Germany, China, France, Japan, Italy, Russia, UAE, Turkey, USA, UK and many others participated in the event.