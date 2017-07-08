17% Fall in India’s cotton exports in 2016-17

Expected is to see a decline in the cotton exports in India. The decline for the 2016-17 cotton season is expected to be of about 17%. India has exported about 72 lakh bales of cotton in the last season and the Cotton Association of India has estimated the exports to drop to 60lakh bales in the current cotton season. The CAI has estimated the cotton crop for this season at 336.25 lakh bales of 170 kg each.

With the major Indian cotton buyers; Bangladesh, Pakistan, Vietnam and China the projected balance sheet drawn by the CAI has estimated total cotton supply for the season at 406.25 lakh bales while the domestic consumption is estimated at 305 lakh bales. India had harvested 337.75 million bales of cotton in 2015-16.