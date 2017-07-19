18pc increase in cotton sowing- Pakistan

About 18% increases in the cotton cultivation have been witnessed in the current sowing season in Pakistan. The increase is listed as compared to the sowing season of the last year. The government of Pakistan fixed a target of cotton cultivation over 3.11 million hectares during the crop season of 2017-18. The decision was made to meet the domestic demands for export purpose.

The targets set for Pakistan owned Punjab was 2.42 million hectares while that for Sindh was at 0.65 million hectares. Up till now, the cotton crop has been cultivated over 1.54 million hectares of land in Punjab, whereas the Sindh province had put around 0.299 million hectares of land under the cotton cultivation. Cotton has been cultivated over 1.84 million hectares of the crop growing areas of the country as against the set target of 3.11 million hectares.

Speaking on the whole about 59% of the targeted area is cultivated for cotton crop. In this manner, Punjab met 63.5% of crop sowing target while Sindh made it for 46% of the total land aligned for cotton cultivation. Because of favorable weather conditions, the availability of certified seeds and other crop inputs, it was expected that the targeted areas for the current sowing season would be achieved.