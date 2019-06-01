2013/14 World Cotton Production Down; Demand Stable

During the 2013/14 season, world cotton production is projected at 25.5 million tons, the lowest in four seasons, but world cotton mill use is expected to remain around 23.5 million tons with consumption shifting from China to other countries, notably India, Pakistan and Turkey. Production in both the United States and China are significantly less than last season due to unfavorable weather conditions and a decrease in planted area. Cotton plantings in the southern hemisphere start in large scale this month with approximately 2.7 million hectares projected to be planted with cotton this season, similar to 2012/13. However, higher yields are expected to result in an increase in South American production.

-The European chemical fibre industry – global overcapacities

and other challenges by CIRFS / Meiercord

– The paper did review the global situation,

the strengths of European industry and the challenge of overcapacities.