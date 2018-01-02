The National Textile University of Pakistan has announced dates for the 3rd All Pakistan NTU DICE Textile Innovation Event 2018” according to which the event will be held on March 6-7 2018.
DICE Textile is a focused strategic initiative of DICE Foundation USA, led by National Textile University (NTU) Faisalabad in close collaboration with consortium universities, textile Industry, and government. The major objectives of DICE Textile platform are: to grow indigenous textile industry in Pakistan by providing a common platform for Academia, Textile Industry, Government and Expatriates to promote and collaborate on innovations related to textile sector, commercialization of innovations, textile engineering capacity building leveraging knowledge of expatriates around the world, providing access to Pakistan textile industry to international markets leveraging extensive expatriate network and to help Government of Pakistan in textile policy making.
Dice Textile Activities
The major activities of this year’s NTU-Dice Textile are innovation competition for the prizes worth Rs. 0.6 million in the following categories:
– Commercialization ready projects (by students/faculty)
– Concept ready projects (Students)
– Conventional/Technical Textiles
– Fashion/Design
– Projects from Industry
– Dice Sharks: an initiative to pitch Ten (10) good student research projects to CEOs/Technical Directors for funding with the objective to encourage innovation by youth and to make it beneficial for industry
– National Innovation Basket in Textiles: Activity followed by Panel discussion to list down short term, medium term and long term projects for the sustainable growth of textile exports of Pakistan
– International Conference on Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Textiles (IeTEX)
TEXtalks along with itema, iTextile, crestex, Nizam Sons, and leTex are the official media partner for the event.
To Contact Chief Organizer
Muhammad Umar Nazir
dicetextile@ntu.edu.pk
www.ntu.edu.ok.dicetextile