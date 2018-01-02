More than 400 international exhibitors to show at Morocco Style

Morocco Style Textile – Morocco International Fashion, Textile and Accessories Fair is organized by the international experience and expertise of Pyramids Group welcoming the industry professionals at the splendid location of Casablanca.
Casablanca being the biggest city and the port of Morocco, holds the 80% of Moroccan Trade Volume. Morocco, where fabric import is exempt from tax, imports high volume of fabrics which accelerates the export of ready-to-wear. Casablanca, the trade and distribution center of Morocco is not but also the gate of North Africa to Europe.
The production model of Morocco is import and export of ready-to-wear products. Morocco has become an important supplier of ready-to-wear via the free trade agreements both with EU and the USA. 85% of the sectors are small and medium sized enterprises which make Morocco a very flexible environment for placing orders according to the fashion and trade settings.
Morocco Style provides the visitors with a Buyer Delegation Programs from 32 countries by focusing 8 target countries including Morocco, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, France, Portugal, Spain, Italy. Professional buyers will be having chance to attend B2B Meetings with exhibitors and sectorial associations. Casablanca offers a lucrative and enjoyable time to both visitors and exhibitors with its quality and affordable accommodation options, good Mediterranean climate, beaches and history.
Above 400 international exhibitors are listed to display their products and services in different segments including textiles and fashion at the 4th edition of Morocco Style. Morocco Style is the four-day exhibition and is surely a platform for national and international companies from different sectors of the textile industry to show and promote their skills, meet partners and collaborate with brands from several countries. The Morocco international fashion, textile and accessories fair is scheduled to be held during March 28-31, 2018 in Casablanca.