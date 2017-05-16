$500bn to be added to smart factories

The global economy is once again going to make a great addition to the textile sector. The reason is that the manufacturers have a positive expectation towards their manufacturing efficiencies in coming years. With a percentage of about 27%, the amount is expected to be around $500 billion per annum. The smart factories actually make use of the digital technologies like the online presences of the objects the artificial intelligence and other such. The features of these factories include collaborative robots, workers using augmented reality components and machines that send alerts when they need maintenance.

According to reports conducted by the Cap Gemini’s Digital Transformation Institute; “By the end of 2022, manufacturers expect that 21 percent of their plants will be smart factories.”

On the basis of the productivity, efficiency and flexibility improvements, smart factories will benefit from significant reductions in operating costs. The majority of industrial companies have already embarked upon their digitalization of plants to stay competitive; only 16 percent of those surveyed say they don’t have a smart factory initiative in place, or upcoming plans to implement one.

Earlier the trend was found in the factories in Western Europe and the US while some have also implanted such factories in Germany France to some extent in India and China. According to an analysis by Cap Gemini’s Digital Transformation Institute, only a small number of organizations (6 percent) are at an advanced stage of digitizing production. Further, only 14 percent of those questioned stated that they felt ‘satisfied’ with their level of success.

According to Jean-Pierre Petit, The Global Head of Digital Manufacturing at Cap Gemini, “This study makes it clear that we are now in the digital industrial revolution. The impact on overall efficiency will be profound. The next few years will be critical as manufacturers step up their digital capabilities and accelerate their digital outcomes to maximize company benefits.”

On the other hand Gregorian Ferret, chief digital officer at Faurecia and Cap Gemini client said, “At Faurecia, we are seeing the greatest success in our employees working alongside intelligent tech. For example, we use smart robots in our business where there are ergonomic issues, ultimately creating a safer environment for workers and it gives them time back to focus on other, more important tasks.”