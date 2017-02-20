80 years of KARL MAYER

Eight decades of innovation for the textile industry Series of in-house innovation shows for business partners.

KARL MAYER, the market leader in the fields of warp knitting, warp preparation, and machinery for technical textiles, will celebrate its 80-year anniversary this year. “We will organize various in-house shows for our business partners, giving them an insight into the future of textile development and production technology. Almost two years after the last ITMA we will show our next innovation steps – responding to the challenges of digitization and conservation of resources,” says Arno Gärtner, KARL MAYER’s CEO.

Like no other company, KARL MAYER represents technical progress and successful partnerships. KARL MAYER constantly reinvents. In various locations, KARL MAYER will present its new textile developments covering trends like athleisure and will show the introduction of digitization into the textile industry value-chain by expanding the application of its new automation platform KAMCOS® 2.Sustainability is another important topic for the future. KARL MAYER will show answers with LEO® (Low Energy Option) and PROSIZE®, a sizing system that will save up to 20 percent resources in fresh water, size agent and waste water.

During the last two years KARL MAYER invested approximately EUR 40 million into their various worldwide locations:

1- New production facilities at KARL MAYER ROTAL in Italy

2- A new Development Center for double-bar raschel technology at NIPPON MAYER in Fukui, Japan. It will be opened officially with an in-house show from 1 to 3 March 2017.

3- At KARL MAYER’s headquarters in Germany a new 12,000 square meter assembly hall and a new Core Competence Center for Parts and Components. Visitors will be able to see this in July 2017. Then KARL MAYER will also set up nine newly developed machines for an in-house exhibition organized for business partners, plus a separate open day for the public.

Furthermore, KARL MAYER (China) will show new developments to their business partners in autumn of this year at their factory in Changzhou, China. KARL MAYER is looking forward to welcoming their guests to the various events. For more information go to www.80yearskarlmayer.com