A 0.5% increase in apparel prices in US market

Over the last one year, by the end of April 2017, the CPI-U (Consumer price index) increased by 0.5% in the market of United States. The figures are given by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, The United States department of labor. This increase is a smaller percentage, as compared to the 2.2 percent increase in the CPI-U of overall items. Apparel comprises of about 3.1% of the net CPI-U market. The sector includes; apparel and footwear for men and women and for young boys and girls. It also includes watches and jewelry.

According to the reports, in the apparel index, the prices for men’s apparel decreased 1.9% over the year ending April 2017, and prices for women’s apparel increased 0.8%. Also from start till the end of April, this year, the price index for men’s apparel decreased 0.2%, and the price index for women’s apparel rose 0.5 per cent. The CPI-U for all items increased 18.3 percent over the same period.

On the other hand, the girls’ apparel prices increased 2.1% by the end of April, and that of boys’ apparel prices decreased 2.8%. The CPI-U for girls’ apparel decreased 10.7 per cent from April 2007 to April 2017, while the CPI-U for boys’ apparel increased 8.2% over the decade. While the prices of jewelry and watched increased by about 6.9%.