A resolution to restore import duty – National Assembly on Agricultural Products

A unanimous decision was made by the Special Committee of the National Assembly on Agricultural Products to move a resolution in the National Assembly to restore import duty to discourage cotton imports.

The meeting was held with Mr Asad Qaiser, the chair of National Assembly Speaker and was attended by senior officials of the Ministry of Commerce, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research, Finance and National Food Security and Research respectively.

The TORs of the Special Committee on Agricultural Products which outlines an ambitious undertaking to turn around Pakistan’s agriculture sector were unanimously approved by The Committee.

National Assembly Speaker said that the small scale and poor farmers always complained that the parliament and policy makers were accessible to the poor farmers. Hence, the Special Committee on Agricultural Products will visit the farmers rather than calling few selected people to the highest forums.

He stressed to set aside political considerations and adopt a cross-partisan collaborative mechanism to reform the agriculture sector in Pakistan. Furthermore, the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research was also urged to compensate the farmers for the losses incurred in the aftermath of the recent spell of rain and hailstorm.

The minister assured that government will extend maximum relief to the poor farmers. He added that the prime minister has also assured compensation to the farmers. He also expressed confidence that given the support and commitment of this committee, we may revitalize our agriculture and realize out true potential.