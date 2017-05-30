November 30th to December 1st 2017

Venue: Culture and Convention Center Liederhalle Stuttgart,

Berliner Platz 1-3, 70174 Stuttgart / Germany

www.liederhalle-stuttgart.de

This conference counts as one of the most important textile conferences in Europe. Starting in 2016, the German Institutes of Textile and Fiber Research, Denkendorf (DITF) are now also a co-organizer. Thus, the Aachen-Dresden-Denkendorf International Textile Conference will take place on a yearly alternating basis at one of the three sites. Parallel to the International Textile Conference, the organizers respectively launch the German Textile Colloquium as a national equivalent with changing special themes in the spring.

Contact Details:

Sabine Keller (DITF)

Dipl. Journ. Sabine Keller

Körschtalstraße 26, 73770 Denkendorf Show the delivery program

Tel: +49 (711) 9340 505.

E-Mail: sabine.keller@ditf.de

Website: www.aachen-dresden-denkendorf.com