Italian textile machines get ready for ITMA 2019 in Barcelona

ITMA is traditionally the showcase in which the manufacturers of textile machines have the opportunity to display their up-to-date innovations. The presence of the Italian exhibitors at ITMA Barcelona (June 20-26) is remarkable, representing the first Country in terms of exhibitors number and occupied surface. Indeed the Italian exhibitors amount to around 360 companies, with an occupied exhibition area of 30,000 square meters.

The Italian companies which exhibit in Barcelona are distributed as follows among the different branches: 22% in the spinning/winding section, 10% in weaving, 9% in knitting/hosiery, 35% in finishing/printing and 24% in the other business areas planned for the show.

Alessandro Zucchi, president of ACIMIT: “Once again the Italian textile machinery industry will be the protagonist with a large number of participants in the most important international showcase for textile machines. This confirms the vitality of our sector, in terms of quality and technological level that we know how to express ”.

During ACIMIT press conference at ITMA (June 21) the Association will award two of the 40 member companies that joined the Sustainable Technologies project. The Italian Green Label Award aims to reward those companies that have been more virtuous over the past years, reducing the carbon dioxide emitted by their machines to a greater extent.