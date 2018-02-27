Adidas develops jacket for periods of downtime

All multi-sport adventurers respect the periods of calm that surround the contrastingly high-intensity action in the outdoors. These include tuning bikes in the carpark, belays at the crag, and post-trail run cool downs. These quintessential periods of downtime are important, valued and require us to have hard-working, versatile equipment.
To stay warm during lull time between pursuits, the adidas Terrex has developed a Climaheat Agravic Down Hooded Jacket, which features Climaheat Technology with a patent-pending baffle construction, where every other baffle is bigger, overlapping the stitching lines to eliminate cold spots. Additional seals at the cuffs and collar traps warm air inside the jacket and help prevent heat loss for when the conditions really start to bite.