Adidas develops new swim range using regenerated ocean waste

Once collected, pre- and post-consumer Nylon waste material – fishing nets, discarded carpets, plastic components, fabrics scraps – goes through the Econyl Regeneration System. Products are then finished with Adidas’ unique Infinitex+ Pulse and flat lock seams, enabling the range to be 100% chlorine resistant for training support and the high level of comfort. Sportswear brand Adidas has announced a partnership with Aquafil, a leading producer of Nylon 6 for carpets and apparel, to use the company’s 100% regenerated Econyl fibre in the Spring/Summer 2017 Parley Hero swim range.

The regenerated waste still offers the same qualities as materials usually found in wider swim apparel. The garments are durable, lightweight and breathable but with the additional environmental benefits of using regenerated waste, the company reports.

Made from 100% up-cycled nylon waste materials, Econyl is said to be suitable for creating high-quality garments that are durable, lightweight, breathable and environmentally friendly. Econyl is said to offer the same quality and performance as traditionally manufactured nylon and can be recycled an infinite number of times without any loss in quality, according to the manufacturer.