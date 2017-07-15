Adoption of sustainable clothing on the rise in UK

According to a recent report, the number of people adopting sustainable clothing in the United Kingdom has increased. A change has been observed in the clothing pattern of the people to lessen the environmental impact. The current estimate of clothing going into household bins has dropped from 350,000 tons (2012) to 300,000 tons (2015). The report is published with the title of “Value Our Clothes: The Cost of UK Fashion.” The report says that the amount of clothing discarded in residual waste has fallen by approximately 50,000 tons. The report was published by not-for-profit organisation Waste and Resources Action Program.

The report has also examined the improvement in the clothing sector since the introduction of Sustainable Clothing Action Plan (SCAP) in 2013. The plan was a voluntary agreement that was designed and corked by WRAP in partnership with the government and industry.

The director of the business program, Mr Steve Creed stated that; “I am delighted by how well SCAP signatories are doing. At this stage of the agreement, they are not only well on the way to achieving the targets but continue to outperform the sector as a whole – particularly in sustainable cotton. It’s amazing that twenty per cent more cotton is now sustainably-sourced by signatories than when we began. And having high-street names like M&S, Tesco and Sainsbury’s setting ambitious sustainable cotton targets will help ease the pressure on some of the world’s most water-sensitive countries.”

He further added that; “It’s great too that fewer clothes are ending up in the residual waste, but overall our carbon footprint is rising so the next few years are critical in balancing growing demand with supplying clothes more sustainably. I’m confident SCAP will play a big part in helping to make this happen and make sustainable fashion much more mainstream.”