AirAudit is making impressive contributions to reducing energy consumption of Pakistani manufacturing & exports

How a small company is making a big difference to profits of large companies

Pakistan’s small, knowledge based companies are leading in agility and innovation. They tend to see opportunities, in services, which are missed by large companies.

AirAudit (Pvt.) Ltd is one such enterprise. With presence in Karachi, Lahore, Faisalabad and Islamabad, this young Pakistani company has discerned the huge losses being incurred by large scale manufacturing companies in their compressed air systems. AirAudit sets out to bring such waste of energy and operational losses to its customers and over the last 4 years of its existence, it has been able to highlight huge potentials of energy conservation, in the compressed system of its clients.

Rising energy costs are the prime challenge of Pakistani Industry. Most of the industrial sectors in Pakistan are energy intensive and are vulnerable to high rates of energy, losses across various production processes, resulting in higher energy bills, loss of competitiveness, which has severely export performance of Pakistan’s manufacturing sector.

The biggest opportunity for the Large Scale Industrial Manufacturing industry is to create shared value –People, Planet, Profits. They are better able to meet their CSR, Compliance and Sustainability Goals through energy efficiency.

AirAudit helped major industrial group in Carbon Credits, CSR and reducing cost of Compressed Air production, by advising on compressed air transmission according to ISO8573-1 standards and minimizing leaks and inappropriate uses of this costly utility. A Textile Unit in Karachi saved 216MW of electricity and reduced 155 tons of Carbon emission annually, Similarly AirAudit helped a Tobacco company in saving 275MW of energy costs and helped them reduced 200 Tons of Carbon emission, An International carbonated brand achieved great saving by reducing 231 Tons of Carbon Emission and saved 320MW of electricity, Similarly a packaged food company reduced electric consumption of 325MW annually and reduced carbon emission of 140Tons and there are many examples in Pakistan which gained competiveness in Export Market and CSR through compressed Air Audit. Let’s be one of the above companies and increase your bottom line.

It involves purchase cost of-course, but also the cost due to installation, deploying, using, upgrading and maintaining these assets.

Energy cost can often be the most important expense to evaluate. Going Green and save 1 KW for every 100 cfm of air utilized can add up to big savings that drops right to your bottom line profitability.

Equipment Purchase Price and Service Cost represent only a small portion of the overall cost of owning and operating a compressed air system. Over a 10 year period, the energy required to operate the compressor is more than 75% of the annual cost of compressed air. A compressed air audit is must given these circumstances. Energy conservation programs and initiatives are of great value in the face of this never ending energy crisis, which is challenging economies for a long time.

Reduced compressed air utilization has a direct effect on the energy utilization and subsequently on the cost of the units produced.

On the exports front, compliance is getting stringent day by day. Carbon emissions and energy conservation programs will soon become mandatory reporting. Exporting companies can start looking good to their customers, if they conduct energy saving activity.