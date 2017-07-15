“All Motions”- Approved at Rieter

About 489 shareholders participated in the 126th annual general meeting of Rieter Holding Ltd., Keeping in consideration the stable financial position of the company and the solid result for 2016 a dividend of 5.00 CHF per share was approved. The shareholders further approved the proposed maximum total amounts of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors and of the Group Executive Committee for the fiscal year 2018.

The members of the Board of Directors: This E. Schneider, Michael Pieper, Hans-Peter Schwald, Peter Spuhler, Roger Baillod and Bernhard Jucker were confirmed for an additional one-year term of office. The general meeting also elected Carl Illi and Luc Tack as new members of the Board of Directors. Chairman of the Board of Directors Erwin Stoller was no longer available to stand for re-election. The general meeting elected Bernhard Jucker as Chairman of the Board of Directors.

This E. Schneider and Hans-Peter Schwald, the members of the Remuneration Committee who were standing for election, were also each re-elected for a one-year term of office. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Bernhard Jucker was elected as a new member of the Remuneration Committee.

The Board of Directors expressed its heartfelt thanks to Erwin Stoller for his outstanding achievements in the management, as well as the development of the company and for his exemplary commitment to the well-being of Rieter. In the almost 40 years of his affiliation with the Rieter Group, he shaped and formed the company for many years and rendered great service to the Rieter Group. During this time, Erwin Stoller served in various executive positions, including as Executive Chairman from 2009 to 2013, and as Chairman of the Board of Directors since 2008.

Shareholders also adopted all other motions proposed by the Board of Directors, namely approval of the annual report, the financial statements and the consolidated financial statements for 2016, and formal approval of the actions of the members of the Board of Directors and those of the Group Executive Committee in the year under review.