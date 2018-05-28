Allocation of Rs 2.5 Billion to Improve Cotton Production

On 7th May, Haji Sikandar Hayat Bosan, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research announced that government has allocated Rs 2.5 billion cash reserves for the improvisation of national cotton production for the year 2018-19.

At the Cotton Production Technology Seminar held in Multan at Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) Bosan said that researchers are swamped in developing varieties of quality seeds for farmers that can withstand all odds as well as climate change. Further adding that government has granted Rs 100 billion worth of funds to cotton farmers relevant to the whole value chain of cotton growing.

Dr Khalid Abdullah, Cotton Commissioner and Vice President Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) highlighted that cotton production was three million bales more compared to last year’s production and prices of Phutti were also better owing to the researchers’ hard work at the laboratories set up in CCRI Multan where there’s also research being conducted on pest control on pink bollworm and white fly.

Government will also be conducting training and educational programs for farming community to improve the cotton production and financial condition of farmers.