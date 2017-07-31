Amazon second quarter sales up by 25%

Net sales of Amazon.com have increased for up to 25% making a net worth of 38 billion dollars in the second quarter of 2017.Excluding the $502 million unfavourable impact from year-over-year changes in foreign exchange rates throughout the quarter, the net sales of the company increased 26% compared with a second quarter in the last year.

While that of the operating income of the company decreased by about 51% to a net worth of $628 million in the second quarter. The net income was $197 million in the second quarter, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared with net income of $857 million, or $1.78 per diluted share, in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.

The operating cash flow of Amazon increased to about 37% to $17.9 billion for the trailing twelve months. The free cash flow increased to $9.7 billion for the trailing twelve months, said the company in a press release. The free cash flow less lease principal repayments increased to $5.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $4.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, 2016. Free cash flow less finance lease principal repayments and assets acquired under capital leases decreased to $1.5 billion for the trailing twelve months, compared with $2.9 billion for the trailing twelve months ended June 30, in last year.