Amazon tops among international consumers

Amazon is the most popular US website with international consumers this holiday season, followed by Ralph Lauren, Carter’s, Gap, Disney Store and Walmart, according to MyUS, a leading shipping company that helps international shoppers get what they want from the USA. Apparel brands and fast-fashion stores make up 50 %of the most popular websites. Walmart is followed by Nordstrom, 6pm, Forever 21 and Bath & Body Works as the most popular US websites with international shoppers this holiday season, according to MyUS’ holiday shipping data from more than 400,000 members in 200 countries and territories.
Amazon.com has recorded 27 %increase from last holiday season, Ralph Lauren has gained by 14 per cent, Carter’s has gained by 61 per cent, Gap by 133 per cent, Disney Store by 42 per cent, Walmart by 13 %and Nordstrom has shown an increase of 16 %over last holiday season.
The data shows international shoppers are buying from the US more than ever. Shipments with MyUS are up 98 %in comparison to the same holiday shopping period last year. “Thanks to growing economies around the world, consumer demand for US products and brands are rapidly increasing,” said Ramesh Bulusu, CEO of MyUS.
While speaking about the regions, the Saudi Arabia tops the list of countries shopping the most from the US stores online, with the highest number of MyUS shipments this holiday season. Australia occupies the second spot followed by Kuwait, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Angola, Canada, Hong Kong, South Africa and United Kingdom.