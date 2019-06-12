Ambient Lighting solution presented by ITA

At Techtextil 2019, ITA presented its expertise in the field of ambient lighting. The institute presented a demonstrator Light Textiles that shows a new type of energy storage system for furniture applications, a range of textile products and new materials for aerospace applications.

With the Demonstrator Light Textiles, ITA presented an illuminated textile by using light-guiding fibers and polymer optical fibers (POF). This textile solution is designed to offer a flexible, drapable surface with a soft, pleasant feel in a limited space.

Remote-controlled model vehicle with fuel cell drive

The pressure vessels (Composite Pressure Vessel-CPV) of the RC-Car were manufactured by ITA with a new winding technology for pressure vessels with carbon fibers on a machine from Murata, Japan. The CPVs are produced by multifilament winding, which promises a higher productivity than conventional wet winding. They CPV can withstand high pressures, for example, 700 bar, and are said to offer significant weight savings compared to batteries.

The CPVs are said to enable emission-free, long-range, hydrogen-based propulsion that can be refueled quickly and represents ITA’s contribution to mobility and energy revolution.

Efficient textile production

With its new sports bra, ITA showed a newly developed innovative process for the highly productive manufacturing of 3D knitted fabrics on large circular knitting machines without additional separating and joining steps.

Sports bra

The garments can be tailored seamlessly and individually to size in a single step and are thus an example of a store-factory approach, i.e. customer-specific just-in-time production in a specialist shop on site.

MoonFibre – from regolith to textiles

Within MoonFibre, ITA uses this experience for the production of fibers for the reinforcement of 3D structures on the basis of moon rock and produces the fibers for the construction of the moon station directly on site. ITA’s approach is supported by the German Aerospace Center (DLR). In addition, the project is funded by crowd funding.