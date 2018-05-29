An Appeal for Extension in PM’s Package for 2 years

Since there is no alternative, Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA), appealed the government to declare an export emergency in the federal budget 2018-19 to control the inflating trade deficit. Mr. Luqman Amin, Senior Vice Chairman PRGMEA, expressed his dismay at the federal budget calling it disappointing and politically aimed for voting purposes, neglecting the export industry. Industrialists had demanded extension in the PM’s incentive package for another 2 years. He further added that the Government has proclaimed no steps for the implementation of industry proposals. Mr. Amin appealed the financed ministry to release the sales tax refunds and custom rebate which is adversely affecting the liquidity. Because of the financial crunch he stated that the textile value added products could not bring in high prices due to poor packaging.
According to Mr. Amin, “the ministry has not yet released bulk of the Rs.180 billion from PM’s package from January 2017”. He further suggested that the government should make reforms for the growth of textile exports since the clothing exports have fallen 10% in the last six years.