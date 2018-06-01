An appeal to release sales tax refunds to reap the benefits of GSP Plus

Dr Khurram Anwar Khawaja, Chairman Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMA) stressed on the release of verified sales tax refunds of exporters by the government so that the value added apparel sector can reap the benefits of the renewed GSP Plus which the industry would not be able to execute if liquidity problem of the industry is not resolved before the expiry of the current government term. He further added that billions of rupees against previous Drawback of Local Taxes and Levies (DLTL) Order 2009 since 2011; Incremental DLTL Order 2014-15 since June 2015; Incremental DLTL Order 2015-16 since April 2016; Incremental DLTL Order 2016-17 since April 2017 and DDT under PM Export Package 2017 of exporters are pending which must be released to streamline the cash flow.
GSP Plus brings great opportunities by way of inflow of ample export orders creating mass employment and several other benefits.
Dr Khurram appealed the government to immediately clear the duty drawback tax claims submitted under the Prime Minister’s export package to the Federal Board of Revenue before the end of its tenure as the shifting of this burden to the interim government will cause frustration among the exporters. He also proposed a separate allocation of examination areas of exports consignments for inspection of goods at terminals.