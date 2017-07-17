An Interview with Erwin Devloo

Picanol develops, produces and markets high-tech weaving machines around the globe. It also offers services for installation, commissioning and troubleshooting.

Mr Erwin Devloo, the Marketing Communication Manager PICANOL N.V., Belgium, shared recent developments of Picanol with TEXtalks International, giving a further insight to company’s focus.

TEXtalks: What are the key advantages of Picanol for technical weaving?

Erwin Devloo- The key advantages of Picanol technical weaving are moral as the same as for main stream market because our products came to such maturity that they are ideally suited for technical weaving, but on the top of that we have a service organization which is operational all over the world and we have dedicated teams of people who are experts in technical weaving and so they can assist our customers not only with machines but also with service, with spare parts, with weave-ups and for weaving machines and they are locally based so they are one phone call away.

TEXtalks: What is the basis of Picanol’s technical weaving principles?

Erwin Devloo- The technical weaving principles of Picanol are as I said our main sewing machines with some other machines are ideally suited to weave technical fabric. 10 years ago maybe you need specialized tailor made machines but this is not the case anymore and so with our machines you can weave technical weft at a much higher speed than it used to be.

TEXtalks: How do Picanol see sustainability?

Erwin Devloo- We see sustainability in every aspect of our profession. Our machines must be sustainable but also the way of working and the way of producing them the way of acting and interacting with the customers.

TEXtalks: What does industry 4.0 means to Picanol?

Erwin Devloo- Well, now industry 4.0 everybody is talking about, but in fact long before the word was invented, our machines were already industry 4.0. If you look into our modern air jet for example, we have devices on that, that are adjusting, the air consumption, why the machine is running, it’s self-learning. But also industry 4.0, we are adopting that or we are using this in our production system.

TEXtalks: How was the response from the visitors at Techtextil?

Erwin Devloo- It was quite good because it is a typical fair for networking and not only the textile machinery constructors who are here are, mainly our customers that are the producers of technical textile and so every body of the textile chain is present and this gives good interaction.

TEXtalks: How do you see the future of technical textile?

Erwin Devloo- Technical textile is something which is un-doubtfully growing because there are more and more applications for use, and just thinking about smart textile for example. And as you said, industry 4.0 will also be or is also present in the textile industry and it can only grow.