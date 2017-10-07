An Interview with Mr H.E Stefano Pontercorvo

Mr H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo is the Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan and has a discussion with TEXtalks International at the opening ceremony of ITEMA Training Campus at Noon International Lahore, Pakistan. The event was held successfully at the Noon International Raiwand Road Lahore on 4th Ocotober 2017.

TEXtalks: How do you see the potential of trade between Pakistan and Italy?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo: In this specific field the sky is the limit. In the textile sector the objective comparatively which there is between the data and economy in the Pakistani economy is at the highest level. Pakistan is already the sixth market for textile machinery and more and more Pakistani textile are heading toward Italy. So I believe there is a huge potential which is already been expressed and which will grow in the coming years.

TEXtalks: What steps Pakistani government and industry should take to increase exports in Italy?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo: I believe that the Pakistani government has already been on the right course for a long time. There is the general issue of enhancing exports from the Pakistan and of course we are all must start in the textile industry which is what is keeping Pakistani exports going. So the incentives no doubt, the last scheme for the ten years scheme which was announced in favour of the Pakistani textile industry isn’t the right thing to do. You will need a few more incentives of this type to assist in particular to the textile matter and not only the internal matters. I can add that with the growing knowledge of the quality of Pakistani textile and Pakistani production is not gone be a difficult task for the Pakistani government.

TEXtalks: How do you see this venture like ITEMA Campus to effect the Italian brands promotion over here?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo: It certainly will affect the Italian brands. ITEMA is the largest world company privately, in the textile sector. It is bell weather in Italy. People in the textile industry look at what ITEMA are doing and follow it. In textile industry, Pakistan is well known, as I said it is the sixth market for our brands. But the fact, ITEMA is actually investing in the country is a further sign of confidence which other Italian companies will certainly be able to wage.

TEXtalks: Pakistan won the GSP status from Europe, how do you see it is going on and what would be the steps for the review process?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo: Review processes are never easy. I am very confident that the review process will acknowledge the process Pakistan is making. It is very, I will say, curious that there are these difficulties as Pakistan legislation in some cases is much more advanced than the UN conventions have prescribed. I think the small efforts by Pakistan authorities could go a large way towards soothing the EU preoccupations in the Asians and all I believe is that it would be extended.

TEXtalks: Do you see any joint ventures for the promotion of Italian machinery brands over here?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo: We are here celebrating them and I have been contacted in our commercial office by three Italian companies who are interested in finding good partners over here. But this is not only in the sector of textile machinery. Textile machinery is, of course, a sector which leads because we have been here for 30 years, we know our market, the textile machinery makers are well versed in treating with the Pakistani partner, but this is going to mechanical industry and to a number of others, to all the agriculture industry and to others. So this trend we would see strengthening.

TEXtalks: How was your experience as ambassador to Pakistan?

H.E. Stefano Pontercorvo:Wonderful, in one word, absolutely wonderful. We have launched 300 subsidiaries of our cooperation. Last year we had five members of Italian government visiting this country. The last one to come in my ten years of experience was in 2008. We have increased more than 150% of bilateral trade. We have had this year, three Pakistani ministers, who have gone or going to Italy and it’s wonderful.