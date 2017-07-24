An interview with Mr William Bettenndorf

COTTON USA promotes U.S. cotton fibre and manufactured cotton products around the globe. The company works in more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. with an aim to set global standards of purity, quality and responsibility in the cotton industry.
The Director of supply chain marketing at Cotton Council International: USA– Mr William Bettenndorf shared recent developments and approaches of Cotton USA with TEXtalks International.
COTTON USA promotes U.S. cotton fibre and manufactured cotton products around the globe. The company works in more than 50 countries through 20 offices around the world. with an aim to set global standards of purity, quality and responsibility in the cotton industry.