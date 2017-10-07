An Interview with Tuncay DEMiRCi

Tuncay DEMiRCi is an official representative from Demsan Textile Machinery Turkey and was presenting the company and project the company products and services at the GTex Global Expo, held in Lahore, Pakistan at the Expo Center Lahore from 11th to 14th of August 2017. Mr DEMiRCi shared his views about the event and shared some details about the Demsan Textile Machinery and its partnership experience with Zakaria Trading in Pakistan.

Demsan is a leading manufacturer of textile machinery is operational in Turkey since 1978. The company started manufacturing precision plaiting machine and now have the reach to the level of manufacturing about 11 different kinds of machines.