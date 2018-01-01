Anta PyeongChang 2018 award ceremony outfit

Anta Sports Products has launched the PyeongChang 2018 award ceremony outfit for the Chinese sports delegation. The countdown to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games has begun and the Chinese delegation will compete in PyeongChang soon. Anta Sports will provide the delegation with wining outfit across two Olympic cycles – PyeongChang 2018 to Beijing 2022. This marks the partnership of the Chinese Olympic Committee (COC) and the company for four consecutive Olympic cycles.
The launch ceremony was attended by Li Yingchuan, vice minister of General Administration of Sport of China and vice president of COC, Pu Xuedong, development minister of Beijing Olympic Winter Games Organising Committee, Li Yan, chairwoman of the Chinese Skating Association, as well as Ding Shizhong, board chairman and chief executive officer of Anta Sports, and Zheng Jie, executive director of Anta Sports and Anta brand president. Li Yingchuan received the “Champion Dragon Outfit” from Ding Shizhong.