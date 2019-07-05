Apparel Sourcing Paris and Shawls&Scarves Paris

Apparel Sourcing Paris is the biggest trade fair in Europe for sourcing clothes, from entry level to high end. The seventeenth session, which will open its doors in Paris on 16 September 2019, will this year be hosting over 700 exhibitors from all over the world. This means an increase of almost 10% compared with September 2018. Just for the record, Apparel Sourcing Paris assembled just 70 exhibitors when it was first launched eight years ago.

“Apparel Sourcing Paris and Shawls&Scarves have from the very start constituted an impressive business platform for our visitors and exhibitors. The uninterrupted growth of this trade fair has now led us to reorganise our programme. It is a source of pride for us to be able to shine the spotlight on this tremendous variety of different international products and expertise that represent such an active contribution to the fashion industry. We are also delighted to see them interact with a European market that has such an appetite for clothing and accessories” explains Michael Scherpe, President of Messe Frankfurt France.

Greater clarity as a result of a restructured offer

The record number of exhibitors expected attests to the success of this trade fair, where the offer encompasses all the markets for women’s, men’s and children’s ready-to-wear. In order to adjust to this rate of growth and to make things more efficient for visitors in their searches, the organisers have reviewed how segments in the exhibition are allocated. New categories will now be used to classify the areas of expertise for fashion clothing. They will cover knitwear, dresses and blouses, tailoring, sportswear, evening wear, outerwear, made-to-measure, lingerie and swimwear, workwear and textile accessories.

These segments have therefore been split up according to the following categories: All about her, Fashion Accessories, Intimate, Kids, Knitted, Service, Sports & Leisure, Tailored, Vêt’Image. This segmentation, arrived at in consultations with buyers, is intended to improve visitors’ itineraries in view of the event’s successful track record. We note the arrival this year of workwear, for which there is a growing market. Previously organised alongside JET Expo, the event for textile care, it is logical for Vêt’Image to be integrated into the segments at Apparel Sourcing Paris.

The Services segment, which was introduced in 2018, is also evolving. It will be host to twenty exhibitors this year, compared with 11 in 2018. This domain covers the entire offer for services to the fashion industry, such as publishing, packaging, trend studios, sourcing platforms, legal advisory services etc.

Shawls&Scarves assembles the manufacturers of textile accessories for the upper body, from shoulders to head, with a wide variety of forms and materials. The September show is expected to welcome around fifty exhibitors and sees the return of some major players to an ever-burgeoning market. Indian and Chinese exhibitors will account for the majority of foreign delegations, alongside Mongolian exhibitors who will be displaying traditional products in cashmere.



“Customised” discovery itineraries

Apparel Sourcing always strives to simplify the work for prime contractors for ready-to-wear labels, and once again this year is organising a “Small Quantities” circuit, which includes exhibitors who are in a position to sell more limited quantities. Real added value for designers and capsule collections. What is more, the trade fair will be presenting some fifty vendors of textiles and clothing with eco-label certification in the “Sustainable Sourcing” circuit. Visitors with responsibility for production will be able to expand their sourcing in order to respond to the requirements for sustainable development. Finally, manufacturers of clothing or textiles based on original skills will be showcased as part of a more social and authentic approach underscored by the “Artisan” circuit.