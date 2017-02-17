Applications invited for ICAC researcher of the year 2017

The International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC) is inviting applications for the “ICAC Researcher of the Year 2017.” Just like previous sessions, the closing date for receipt of applications is March 31, 2017. The ICAC recognition of a researcher at the international level has become a prestigious award since its introduction in 2009.

The criterion for the recognition of researcher will be done on the basis of the research work done till now. The preferred work will be the one that facilitates the farming community and the advanced researchers in any other field of textile including; fiber quality, production research or cotton processing. The evaluation will be managed by a team consisting of five judges from four countries that are not a part of ICAC secretariat.

As according to the rules the judges will be different than the one appointed in the last session. The applications can be sent at nominations2017@icac.org and will be forwarded directly to the panel of judges. Researchers from universities and public sector research organizations from ICAC members are eligible to apply for the award. For sending applications, follow the instructions at “Nomination Package” of official website.

The winners will receive a shield, an honorarium of US$1,000, a certificate and the title “ICAC Researcher of the Year 2017.” The winner will be invited to make a presentation on his/her vision for cotton research at the 76th Plenary Meeting of the ICAC to be held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from October 23-27, 2017.

All information about the program is available at https://www.icac.org/tech/ICAC-Researcher-of-the-Year-Award Or visit website http://icac.org.