APTMA Punjab seeks for restoration of system gas supply

The All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) Punjab Chairman Ali Pervaiz has sought restoration of 28 percent system gas supply to the textile mills in order to carry forward the momentum of over 10 percent growth in exports due to the textile package.

“A revival of Punjab-based textile industry is only possible through availability of energy at a regionally and internationally competitive price,” he pinpointed. He was addressing a press conference at the APTMA Punjab office on Thursday December 14, 2017. Patron-in-chief APTMA Gohar Ejaz and other office bearers were also present on the occasion.

He lamented that industrial capacity worth $4 billion exports has been closed down due to the high cost of doing business in Punjab. “Textile exports can easily be doubled in 3-4 years if enabling environment is in place,” he added. He demanded immediate removal of all the tariff and non-tariff barriers on the import of cotton.

Speaking on the occasion, Gohar Ejaz pointed out that revival of 140 mills should be the foremost priority of the government. It is only possible through the availability of affordable energy at a tariff of Rs7 per unit electricity and Rs600 per MMBTU gas all across the county. He said growth enablers for the textile industry be put ace too encourage further investment.

He also praised the efforts of Federal Minister for Textile Pervaiz Malik for taking initiatives towards revival and growth of textile industry. The APTMA leadership has appealed to Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif for ensuring continuous system gas supply to the mills in Punjab to keep wheels of industry operational.