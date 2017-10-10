Architecture textile solutions at Heimtextil 2018

Heimtextile 2018 seems to have a significant expansion in the product range for furnishing and upholstery fabrics. The exhibition is a leading trade fair for home and contract textiles, which is planned to take place from 9-12 January in Frankfurt. The range of decorative and upholstery fabrics will offer individual solutions for architects and interior designers this time.

A large number of trade visitors from the contract business can expect to see functional product solutions for the interior decoration sector, such as textiles with acoustic functions or special abrasion-related properties.

Together with renowned partners such as the trade magazine AIT, the Allgemeine Hotel- und Gastronomie-Zeitung (AHGZ) magazine, the Bundesverband der Innenarchitekten (Association of German Interior Architects/Designers, BDIA), the industry promoter hotel forum and the online platform World Architects, the Expo will also be inviting visitors to partake of special guided tours of the trade fair and lectures in the new lecture area.

Expanding the range

According to the show organizers, Messe Frankfurt, the show has seen a strong increase in the number of high-quality suppliers of furnishing and upholstery fabrics in recent years. This development will continue in 2018. Heimtextil presents upholstery and decorative fabrics on a total of five hall levels. The newly added Hall 4.2 will again expand the range of products and services in this segment from 2018 onwards.

In hall 4, more than 400 manufacturers will be exhibiting their wares, among them international names, such as Deltracon and Muvantex, from Belgium, and Loro Piana and Tali, from Italy. Top brands, such as Archroll, Bill Beaumont Textiles and Chess Designs, from the UK, Blom Lina Maria, from Finland, Cancelli, from Italy, Erotex, from Israel, Green Street Fabrics, from Belgium, Pro Loom, from Germany, Samac, from Italy, Sankrin World and Textil Roig, from Spain, will also be exhibiting for the first time at Heimtextil 2018.

Furnishing and upholstery fabrics

In addition to the presentations for the contract sector, another promising highlight awaits visitors in hall 4.2 in cooperation with Trevira (Germany): for the first time in several years, the company will take part in a big community presentation with its CS partners.The following partners are involved: Baumann Dekor, Engelbert E. Stieger, Fidivi Tessitura Vergnano, Georg und Otto Friedrich, Getzner Textil, Jenny Fabrics, Johan van den Acker Textielfabriek, Mattes & Ammann, Mersem Teksil, Pugi R.G., Spandauer Velours, SR Webatex / Getzner Textil, Swisstulle, Teksko Kadife Kumas, Tessitura Mario Ghioldi & C, Torcitura Fibre Sintetiche, Torcitura Lei Tsu, Vlnap, Wagenfelder Spinning Group and Wintex.

Textile manufacturers and leather suppliers

Around 50 textile manufacturers will present their collections in hall 3. Highlights include presentations by international brands, such as Alhambra / Tormes Design and Zeconzeta & Conzeta, from Spain, Damaceno & Antunes – Evo Interior Fabrics, from Portugal, Fryett’s Fabrics, from the UK, and CTA and Tolino, from Italy. Prodital Italia represented in hall 3.0.

Manufacturers from Asia

A total of three floors will also be available for exhibitors from Asia to present a wide range of products. This is where wholesalers and distributors, as well as representatives of department stores, meet manufacturers, enabling them to place medium and high quantity orders that will be supplied in a timely manner. In addition, the exhibitors will also be offering a varied range of products manufactured especially for retailers and bearing their own brand name.

The range of furnishing and upholstery fabrics on offer at Heimtextil 2018 thus varies from suppliers of the highest quality goods to suppliers of functional textile solutions in this segment and also manufacturers of high-volume goods. For more details click HERE.