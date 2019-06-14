Archroma and NTU collaborate to strengthen research in textiles

Archroma has signed a MoU with NTU Pakistan. Initially, the memorandum has been signed for a five year period. It was officially signed at a ceremony recently held in Faisalabad, Pakistan, by Dr Tanveer Hussain, Rector of NTU and Mr Mujtaba Rahim, CEO of Archroma Pakistan Limited.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Mujtaba Rahim said: “We, at Archroma, believe in continuous improvement and challenging the status quo leading to enhance sustainable growth especially in our product lines creating value for our stakeholders. Our partnership will go a long way in adding value in the fast growing textile segment, from education to R&D development.”

The partnership will explore innovations in textile research with futuristic visualization to help the textile industry to align with the fast pace of global requirements and evolutions. Another important aspect of this collaboration will be research in the field of unsaturated polyester resins in establishing quality and accessible product lines in non-conventional technical textiles. Both partners will jointly hold sessions to prepare students for the challenges of the textile industry through in-house training sessions, developmental projects, research in textile applications and process innovative methodologies by pioneering value additions. The students of NTU will also be able to join internship placement programs at Archroma’s Center of Excellence in Karachi.

Dr Tanveer Hussain commented, “This partnership is going to have far-reaching impact in textile research which will bear highly positive results for NTU and Archroma. Our academic team has already collaborated with Archroma on projects that will have a far reaching impact on the textile industry. We are very enthusiastic about formalizing our mutual relationship and look forward to interesting research outcomes. Industrial liaison of students will create confidence and the training, internships and working sessions will benefit them in their career development.”