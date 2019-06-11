Archroma prepares for ITMA with 5 innovations and 24 system solutions for enhanced sustainability, color and performance

Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals towards sustainable solutions, will be at ITMA to launch its latest innovations and system solutions aimed to help textile manufacturers with optimized productivity and/or value creation in their markets.

Archroma is reputed for its continuous flow of ground-breaking innovations, such as the EarthColors®, a range of dyes made from non-edible natural waste from the agricultural and herbal industry, Inkpresso®, a digital printing system that enables ink mixing on site and on demand, Smartrepel® Hydro, a nature-friendlier protection that keeps cotton, polyester and polyamide textiles dry, the Color Atlas, a revolutionary color system comprising of a physical and online library of 4,320 new colors developed on cotton poplin.

More recently, Archroma introduced the purest indigo, Denisol® Pure Indigo, an aniline-free* synthetic pre-reduced liquid indigo launched in 2018, Appretan® NTR, a new nature-based binder for nonwovens, and Fadex® AS New, a new “super UV protector” for automotive & transportation textiles, both introduced in May 2019.

At ITMA, Archroma will present 24 solution systems and 5 innovations, and will hold “Innovation & Solutions Sessions” at its booth to present them.

The systems and innovations presented by Archroma have all been selected for their compliance with “The Archroma Way: safe, efficient, enhanced, it’s our nature”. The approach finds its origin in Archroma’s deep belief that it is possible to make the textile industry sustainable.

The visitors will be able to discover how the innovations and ingredients selected in each system are combining to help create value in their application process and end market:

– Denim & casual wear;

– Home & intimate textiles;

– Fashion & formal wear;

– Automotive & transportation;

– Outdoor & active wear;

– Workwear & uniforms

Mr Marcos Furrer, President, Brand and Performance Textile Specialties, Archroma comments, “The textile industry is currently undergoing deep transformations and challenges, such as the constant consumer demand for more innovation and performance in apparel and textiles, as well as the growing concerns about resource scarcity and product safety. With our new approach based on system solutions, Archroma is further supporting our customers in addressing those challenges – and opportunities. Because it’s our nature!”