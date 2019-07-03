Archroma to join ZDHC as active and engaged contributor

Archroma is a proud member of the Global Chemical Industry Round Table initiative (GCIRT) and is very happy to announce today our decision to join the ZDHC Foundation as a contributor. We will be uploading our key products onto the ZDHC Gateway Chemical Module and support the ZDHC Manufacturing Restricted Substance List (MRSL) and the related “pyramid” conformity system designed to eliminate duplicative approaches. This is the fundamental base to the success of ZDHC and all stakeholders of the textile value chain. Archroma will actively engage in various task forces focused on supporting the continuous improvement programs of ZDHC. As such Archroma together with the GCIRT Initiative look forward to a close and open cooperation with all stakeholders of ZDHC.

“As a global and responsible chemical leader, we have a long history of continuously challenging the status quo in the deep belief that we can make our industry sustainable”, says Alexander Wessels, CEO of Archroma. “Our decision to join ZDHC as a contributor together with the GCIRT members is bringing the world’s most reliable chemical producers at the forefront of driving the change. I believe that this intensified collaboration between all stakeholders in the supply chain will strongly accelerate the adoption of dye and chemical manufacturing innovations and processes to help minimize risk to the consumer and the environment.”