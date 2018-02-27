Archroma and WWF Pakistan pledge to work for sustainable water conservation solutions

Archroma, a global leader in color and specialty chemicals, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF Pakistan). The MoU paves the way for formal cooperation between the two institutions in Pakistan, leading to projects mainly related to water conservation in the textile industry there. Both parties officially signed the MoU in a recent ceremony at the Archroma Center of Excellence in Karachi.

The MoU will build strong ties between Archroma and WWF Pakistan’s initiatives in promoting sustainable practices within the textile industry using Archroma’s technical expertise toward zero liquid discharge, software simulations in production lines, and the Archroma ONE WAY Process Simulator tool, together with research methodologies in reducing water consumption and re-using water. Both institutions will jointly strive to raise awareness amongst the textile sector through training programs by introducing new process models with a futuristic approach.

“We at Archroma are very proud to join hands with WWF for a cause that is close to our heart, and we strongly believe that water conservation is the key to the sustainability of our industry. We believe in continuous improvement, and through this important initiative we are confident to improve upon the depleting water reserves, especially in Sindh. Water conservation by recycling and reuse will definitely save fresh-water reservoirs. The technical expertise of our team and enthusiasm of WWF Pakistan in conserving natural resources is an ideal partnership and we look forward to working on many projects in the future.”

Mujtaba Rahim

CEO, Archroma Pakistan Limited

“WWF Pakistan has a number of conservation projects to its credit. Currently, water is one of our major focus areas. The MoU with Archroma adds to our endeavor in water-saving measures. Our joint collaboration with the textile sector will definitely result in introducing production facility improvements”, commented Zahid Sultan Jadoon, Director Operations, WWF Pakistan.

The offices of Archroma Pakistan in Karachi are certified “Green Offices” and Archroma is a recipient of the prestigious “Eco Innovation Award” from WWF Pakistan. The Sustainable Effluent Treatment (SET) plant of Archroma at Jamshoro is a unique facility within the industry of textile dyes and chemicals manufacturing. It operates toward zero liquid discharge having 80% water recovery thus saving millions of liters of fresh water.

As a result, for decades, the neighboring community has been receiving approximately 11,000 gallons of clean, fresh drinking water daily, absolutely free of cost.

In 2014, the SET facility attracted the attention of the Alliance for Water Stewardship, which presented Archroma with a “Global Water Stewardship Award” at the Global Water Summit in Paris in 2014.