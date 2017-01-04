According to the recent report of Future Market Insights (FMI) “Asia Textile Chemicals Market Analysis & Opportunity Assessment, 2014 – 2020”, it is predicted that the textile chemicals market in Asia yield exhibit a CAGR of 7.6% during the time of 2014 to 2020. According to in-depth analysis, for the textile chemical market in Asia, the market is expected to reach 11,262 USD Mn by the year 2020.

In the year 2014, the textile chemicals accounted for nearly 2% of the overall specialty chemicals market. Major players of the textile industry, from all parts of the globe, are emphasizing to ensure the sustainability in the value chain. Eco-friendly chemicals are always on demand. These chemical require a lesser amount of water and energy at different stages of application and processing.

Efforts in this direction seem to yield better and well-appreciated results in textile chemical market.