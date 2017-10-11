Autefa focus on customer requirements at SINCE 2017

During SINCE 2017, visitors will be informed about the economic and technical advantages of AUTEFA Solutions as a full line supplier for carded‐ cross-lapped nonwovens lines, needle punch nonwoven lines, spunlaced and thermobonding lines. the information is provided in an official press release published by AUTEFA on October 9, 2017.

Autefa Solutions, Germany’s leading textile machinery company known for the development, engineering, and manufacturing of industrial logistics and automation solutions, is set to present its latest textile machinery in SINCE 2017, the 17th Shanghai internationals nonwovens conference and exhibition, to be held from November 8- 10, 2017, in China. The AUTEFA Solutions nonwovens lines meet customers’ requirements for quality web formation and web bonding, active weight regulation, and minimal maintenance.

As nonwovens producers are facing more competition, they are looking for reliable and economic machines. They expect high quality and the best total cost of ownership (TCO), which is the key to success. There is a significant number of customers who hesitate to replace existing machines or invest in new machines, due to increasing prices. During the Shanghai International Nonwoven Conference and Exhibition (SINCE) Autefa Solutions presents its Nonwovens “LineONE” concept. Marco Fano Sales Director, explains: “With LineONE, Autefa Solutions introduced a technology which operates at a very high level, and sets new standards with an attractive cost‐to‐performance ratio.” With the Crosslapper UnilinerONE, Autefa Solutions supplies a high‐ performance machine based on the successful Crosslapper Topliner.

Optimised infeed speeds of the carded web, layering precision, layering speed of 80 m/min (max.) and reliability are the main benefits of the Crosslapper UnilinerONE. The Needle Loom Fehrer StylusONE is a compact needle loom for all needling applications up to 1,800 g/m². With a maximum performance of 1,200 strokes/min, the Needle Loom StylusONE distinguishes itself through productivity, guaranteed longevity and maintenance‐free gearboxes.

Autefa Solutions delivers complete lines for the production of top sheets, acquisition and distribution layers (ADL) and back sheets. The consumer products benefit from the nonwovens features elasticity, softness and absorption. As a premium supplier, the company delivers machines for opening, blending and carding as well as ovens and dryers out of one hand. The company sets the focus on HiPerTherm, the high speed thermobonding oven for the manufacturing of hygiene products such as acquisition and distribution layers (ADL), top and back sheets. The key strengths of the AUTEFA Solutions belt oven are uniform airflow and the precisely adjustable temperature distribution, the ability to maintain loft or to create high densities. AUTEFA Solutions is a market leader in China for high-speed air through thermobonding lines for hygiene products.

AUTEFA Solutions combines experts of the former companies Fehrer, F.O.R, OCTIR, AUTEFA and Strahm. AUTEFA Solutions delivers turnkey nonwoven lines including opening and blending, chute feed, carding, cross-lapping, needle punching, thermobonding and drying, drafting and winding. With AUTEFA Solutions complete line performance equipment, the company offers a solution for every customer.

