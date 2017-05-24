AUTEX- World textile conference 2017

17th World Textile Conference AUTEX 2017- Textiles – Shaping the Future, is planned to be held in Corfu (Kerkyra), Greece. The conference will start from 29 of May and will end up on 31st May 2017. The event is organized by the Piraeus University of Applied Sciences, Department of Textile Engineering.

AUTEX is well appreciated scientific event in the international community of textiles. The conference aims to bring together leading professionals from the industry. It also gathers the students from all over the world to share their knowledge and exchange scientific thoughts. While talking about the importance of the event, the organizing committee says that; “The AUTEX Conference is a platform that offers the participants from research centers and universities as well as industries to talk about the latest happening researches and any kind of new perspective for the field and place a light on the future of the industry, around the globe.”