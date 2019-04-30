Benninger at ITMA: Incorporating the TRADITIONAL and the MODERN

In this 2019 ITMA year, Benninger is celebrating its 160th anniversary. This anniversary stands primarily for 160 years of commitment to textiles, but also for 160 years of responsibility towards sustainable textile production. Thanks to consistent innovation and the continuous improvement and further development of our products, processes and services, for the past 160 years the name Benninger has stood for textile finishing plantsthat are particularly resource-efficient.



At this year’s ITMA Barcelona BENNINGER will be presenting its latest developments:

– The Benninger-Küsters CPB dyeing centre for knitwear and woven fabrics – the only salt-free cold dyeing process

– The TEMPACTA washing steamer for knitted fabrics with freshwater supply that is controlled by the degree of contamination

-The TRIKOFLEX drum washing machine that is available up to a working width of 5400 mm. In addition, a specially developed expander roller for sensitive fabrics will be exhibited.

– BENNINGER – Küsters Multipad – the new development for complex impregnation tasks on woven fabrics and knitwear with electronically monitored, automatic lubrication

Salt-free dyeing of woven fabrics and knitwear

Salt-free dyeing without the use of energy is only possible using the cold pad batch (CPB) dyeing process. This process is also becoming increasingly popular in tropical and subtropical regions, which is reason enough for Benninger-Küsters to adapt the CPB systems even more effectively to the climatic conditions. The heart of our CPB system is the BENNINGER KÜSTERS DYPAD, which we will also be presenting again this year at the ITMA Barcelona. BENNINGER is the only textile machine manufacturer with the knowhow of the original S-roller technology, which is synonymous with an even dyeing result across the entire fabric width.

Contamination-dependent washing

The TEMPACTA washing steamer has been especially developed for all low-tension washing processes and is mainly used for diffusion washing (fastness washing). The unit has a consistent counterflow water supply. Online measurement of the degree of contamination regulates the necessary amount of fresh water in order to a.) guarantee the lowest possible water and energy consumption and b.) ensure a high reproducibility of the washing result.

Nothing is impossible: Tension-free and crease-free washing of textiles up to 5400mm

The TRIKOFLEX drum washing compartment has the highest mechanical washing efficiency thanks to the double drum technology and the front and back washing technology. Crease-free fabric transport is guaranteed, even with sensitive fabric. In addition, BENNINGER has developed a cylindrical expanding roller for particularly sensitive textiles for wet and steam applications. The washing compartment is rounded off with the HYDROVAC vacuum-water extraction system. Since each reaction process is followed by a washing process in wet finishing, 70% of the energy consumption is incurred during washing. For this reason, Benninger washing compartments are insulated so that up to 50% of the radiated energy can be saved here.

BENNINGER Küsters MULITPAD – there’s nothing that can’t be impregnated

The newly-developed BENNINGER KÜSTERS Multipad is an absolute highlight with regard to flexible impregnation tasks. The unit is equipped with an optional double impregnation feature and is suitable both for heavy denim articles and for very light knitwear. One of the special applications is over-dyeing and mercerising of denim. The Multipad is also used for cold bleaching and pre-treatment of knitwear.

IoT – networked and informed at all times

The topic of the “internet of things” (IoT) is also becoming increasingly important in the textile machinery industry. True to the principle “trust is good, control is better”, the important operating parameters of the BENNINGER systems are continuously monitored in a closed control circuit. Deviations are detected and corrected immediately.

Particularly quality-critical parameters are forwarded to those responsible by means of modern IoT technologies and an alarm is sounded in the event of limit value violations. A good example of this is the central bearing