Biancalani: Specialists in finishing machines with some novelty in Barcelona

Biancalani srl, a historic company in the textile machinery sector, started its activity by designing and building finishing machines for woollen and woollen-blended fabrics but over the years it has also developed many other machinery, not only for woollen sector but for all types of textile surface. For research and development, Biancalani has always dedicated considerable resources to offering customers often exclusive novelty, completely unknown in the finishing scene. At the next ITMA 2019 in June in Barcelona, Spain, they will present four innovations that will arouse great interest in the sector.

Among the most successful technologies of Biancalani there is AIRO, a softening, drying and washing machine, with a particular system of dragging the fabric in an air jet, which gives a modern soft and voluminous appearance with great draping and elasticity , precisely the “Airo hand”. Its continuous wide variation, AIRO 24, is already very well-known and widespread in all textile finishing departments in countries such as Turkey, India, China and many others. Its new version on the booth in Barcelona will present technical innovations that will stimulate new reasoning and great interest both for those who already use a continuous tumbler, and for those looking for new, reliable and cutting-edge solutions for this technology, for their fabrics.

In addition to AIRO 24 Biancalani will present a new version of BRIO 24, completely updated. Born from BRIO, a discontinuous relaxing dryer, exploiting the combined result of an intense mechanical shake while drying, guarantees a perfect relaxation, a permanent dimensional stability for each type of knitted fabric and a substantial reduction in spirality. The continuous relaxing dryer BRIO 24 can ensure very high production of knitwear fabric, in multiple compositions, both in open-width and in tubular form. All this always giving an excellent hand, softness and volume.

AIRBOX is a formidably versatile pre-dryer: it allows the user to greatly expand the drying performance of his traditional finishing lines. With AIRBOX, a machine simple and intuitive to operate, the production capacities are greatly enhanced. In the Barcelona ITMA it will be positioned in line with the continuous AIRO 24 tumbler, but it can be used in the drying department in front of many other machines, improving their performances, or, thanks to its excellent capacity and efficiency, as a complete and compact drying system, independent or integrated in a line.

AQUARIA, an innovative continuous open-width washing machine based on the AIRO principle and AIRO 24 experience, is used with satisfaction and great performances for all types of wet treatment, from preparation to washing after printing, with special attention to treatments with enzymes, applicable to every type of fabric.

The action of the air speed makes the process extremely efficient both from the mechanical and chemical point of view, reducing the time required for the action of products such as detergents and enzymes, or for simple rinsing, thus allowing to reach high productivity levels with optimal bath ratios.

In AQUARIA, both fabrics composed of natural fibers, such as cotton, linen, silk and wool, as well as artificial ones, such as viscose, cupro, polyamide, tencel, etc., and also synthetic ones, including all blends, are treated with excellent results, including some types of knitted fabric.

The internal technological service of Biancalani, always available to the customer to start new productions, to study new treatments and new finishing solutions will also be available at ITMA in Barcelona (hall 1 stand A208). This service is of great interest to the users of machines of the Tuscan company: the great technological experience of its specialists and their knowledge of a practically infinite number of processing cases is made available to users.