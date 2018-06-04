Bihar khadi catching attention of textile giants like Raymond

Raymond is showing interest in Bihar Khadi and has placed procurement orders with two khadi institutions. Fabindia and Arvind Limited are also in the loop to supply khadi to the several industries.
Raymond is a diversified group with majority business interests in Textile & Apparel sectors as well as presence across diverse segments such as FMCG, Engineering and Prophylactics in national and international markets.
Mr Jai Kumar Singh, Bihar Industries Minister commented, “Our officials had a meeting with Raymond representatives, who took cloth samples from five khadi institutions for testing. All were found to be real khadi (hand spun and hand woven), and of high quality.”
The state government is in the process of framing a Khadi policy as well. National Institute of Fashion Technology Patna, in a tie-up with the state government, has provided 100 new khadi designs to make it attractive for the youth.
Mr Prasad, Khadi Board CEO said Raymond has “placed initial orders of around Rs 2 lakh each for khadi cloth to khadi institutions in Madhubani and Bhagalpur district, but the amount is expected to increase from the next batch”.