BMSvision focusing on Industry 4.0 and smart textile manufacturing

Through intelligent wireless networking of all production equipment in the mill, the BMSvision Manufacturing Execution System (MES) turns the huge amount of data originating from various production machines and processes into meaningful information for managers. The BMSvision MES suite for the textile industry includes software modules for real-time monitoring, reporting, scheduling, preventive maintenance, fabric inspection and traceability. The Management Dashboard allows the combined presentation of data from these different software modules into one single web based report showing important KPIs at a glance.

ITMA ASIA will also see the premiere of two new BMSvision products: MyMES and Argus. MyMES is an App available for both Android and iOS devices and includes a cockpit and an alert module.

With its Cyclops system, BMSvision has been a pioneer in the field of on loom quality control for weaving mills. For the first time ever, a system capable of inspecting unicolor jacquard fabrics is now available for weavers of top quality products.

BMSvision looks forward to welcoming its customers and any mill planning its next steps into smart manufacturing on its stand C16 in the weaving hall H3.