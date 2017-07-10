BOI to hold road show for expanding Pakistan’s FDI

The Board of Investment of Pakistan will hold roadshows in Germany, China and United Arab Emirates (UAE) including all big economies in coming few months for increasing Pakistan’s Foreign Direct Investment. “Through new work plan, BOI would hold roadshows with the collaboration of chambers of industries and All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) for focusing on textile and steel industry” said the official representative of BOI.

“We have mainly focused on achieving the FDI target of US$ 15 billion by 2025”, said the officals. According to the BOI, a huge foreign investment in the automobile sector is expected from different groups because of the prudent policies of the government. The official further said that “the government is committed to facilitating an ultimate ease of doing business for the foreign investors as well as the global competitiveness of Multinational Companies.”