Broaches issued for World Manufacturers Forum 2017

The fifth edition of the World Manufacturers Forum is planned to be held at Messe München on 14th and 15th of November 2017. The World Federation Sporting Goods Industry (WFSGI), together with Messe München and ISPO ACADEMY, has invited the Global manufacturers to the World Manufacturers Forum 2017. The forum is focused on “Moving on to a digital and automated business of the future”.

The tickets to the forum are available now on the official site of the event. Workshops and discussion sessions at the World Manufacturers Forum 2017 will provide the answers to the following questions; “If the biggest car and hotel giants have next to no financial assets of their own, what does that mean for the future of sporting goods production? What challenges must the industry face and how does the constant digitisation of supply chains influence the work of manufacturers?”

Most Highlighted Topics at the World Manufacturers Forum 2017

Automation

Digitization

Innovation

Segmentation

Flexibility

Cross-industry exchange with productronic.

The confirmed speaker who will address the matter on the forum are:

Prof. Dr. Ing. Sami Haddadin, Director Institute Automation, University of Hanover

Denis Pennel, Managing Director, World Employment Confederation

Dr. Klaus Hecker, Managing Director, Organic and Printed Electronics Association

The ticket registrations will include the price of networking dinner with the Productronica exhibitors in November 14th 2017.