BRUCKNERs’ Pigment dyeing finishing line for home textile

TIROTEX and BRÜCKNER are cooperating in a successful partnership and TIROTEX already has several BRÜCKNER machines in operation. Previously, TIROTEX was the biggest textile state combine company and is now a modern, vertically structured textile producer with more than 1.000 employees and thus one of the most important employers of the autonomous territorial unit Transnistria in Moldova. Due to the high quality standards and a good sales organization, the mayor part of the production is exported to Western Europe in table and bed linen.

BRÜCKNER is systems supplier in the field of textile machinery and can satisfy the needs of the textile industry in the complete sector of dry finishing, dyeing and coating. They deliver individual components such as padders or coating units but also complete lines for coating and finishing of textiles, techncial textiles, nonwovens, glass fibre fabric and floor coverings.

TIROTEX opens up new fields of finishing with this new BRÜCKNER line which is working to the utmost satisfaction of the customer since one year now. The line is suitable for the conventional finishing of bed and table linen and also home textiles, but is also suitable for pigment dyeing. In front the heart of the line, an 8 zone POWER-FRAME stenter of 3.20 metres working width, the line is provided additionally with an infra-red dryer and a horizontal nozzle-type pre-dryer with 2 fabric passages. The modular structure of the line allows the implementation of various technological processes and assures TIROTEX a very high production capacity.

The alternately arranged thermo zones of the dryer, which is typical for BRÜCKNER, and the proven split-flow air circulation system leads to an excellent quality of the results in view of homogeneity of the dyeing along the complete fabric width. Since the commissioning of the line, BRÜCKNER is supporting the customer technologically so that he can use the line completely and in all its varieties.

BRÜCKNER’s technologists are available for the customer also in future so that both can benefit also of further options and work together in a continuous cooperation in view of product development and extenstion of the range of products. Several tests have already been made in the BRÜCKNER technology centre in Leonberg.