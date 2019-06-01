70 years of success through innovation and fit for the future

For 70 years, BRÜCKNER has been the worldwide partner for all companies which are drying, coating and finishing web-shaped materials: whether clothing fabrics, nonwovens, carpet, glass or coatings – the variety of materials to be processed has never been limited.

BRÜCKNER’s range of products has been considerably enlarged and they will present in Barcelona the complete range of their competence. With their experienced staff they will show that BRÜCKNER is the market leader for dry finishing and coating worldwide.

Today, success is no longer just a question of machines, but rather of automation and control systems. Digitization and Industry 4.0 open up completely new possibilities for increasing productivity, reducing the use of resources and improving quality. In addition, an increasing shortage of skilled workers can be addressed by more intelligent software.

Therefore BRÜCKNER has invested, developed and implemented a lot in this field in recent years:

– Intelligent assistance systems monitor the machine settings and provide the machine operator with information on how to run the system even more productively and consuming less resources.

• A newly developed simulation tool helps to optimize existing recipes.

• For the service, there is a new maintenance tool that proactively gives the machine operator or maintenance department service instructions that can be tracked in a logbook. In future, a newly developed online service platform will support BRÜCKNER’s customers with all service inquiries. The technicians communicate directly with the customer via video conferencing – partly with augmented reality.

• The exchange of machine data with higher-level control station or ERP systems is easily possible with OPC-UA. This allows to rationalize processes in the textile factory and to monitor the quality.

BRÜCKNER’s Denim line has been further developed and the German market leader offers integrated finishing systems for pigment dyeing, synthetic resin finishing and coating: All components from the entry area, padder, IR pre-dryer, minimum application unit, coating unit, stenter, curing / hotflue, cooling, to the exit area are available from one single source.

Top-dyeing or finishing of both sides of the fabric is usually carried out with the BRÜCKNER padder. One-sided functionalization or dyeing is carried out with the minimum application unit. The experts from BRÜCKNER answer any question and are happy to explain the advantages of the respective processes.

Particularly noteworthy is the economical finishing with minimum application technology and another important component in the finishing of denim fabrics is the proven BRÜCKNER Sanfor line POWER-SHRINK, which will be presented at this trade fair. The specialists at ITMA will be happy to provide further information.